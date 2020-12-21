In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Sky Lakes Medical Center has reimplemented its patient screening and visitor policy as of Monday, Dec. 21, according to a news release.
Under the new restrictions, the Day Surgery entrance on the south side of Sky Lakes Medical Center is no longer accessible to the public. Patients and visitors to the hospital will instead be asked to use the main entrance and the Emergency Department entrance. When entering the medical center, patients and visitors will be required to appropriately answer a series of screening questions before being admitted inside. Masks are required when inside any Sky Lakes Medical facility.
Sky Lakes screeners will staff the main entrance 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That entrance is closed Sundays. The Emergency Department entrance will be staffed 5:45 p.m. to midnight daily. Staff in the Sky Lakes Communication Center will ask the questions when screening staff are not on duty.
The Family Birth Center entrance will remain available to those patients and their visitors. Family Birthing staff will screen patients and visitors at that entrance until new screeners are in place.