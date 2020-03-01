Sky Lakes Medical Center providers and staff have developed plans to care for patients and protect staff in the event of COVID-19 locally.
“Sky Lakes leaders have crafted well-considered processes and protocols to deal with patients who meet the CDC’s specific criteria and who present at Sky Lakes Medical Center or any of our outpatient facilities,” said Sky Lakes spokesman Tom Hottman, who added that, because of the rapidly evolving situation, the plans may change and will be introduced quickly.
“Our responsibility is to take care of patients with skill and respect while ensuring the safety of our staff, providers, and Volunteers,” added Hottman. “We are well-positioned to meet that obligation.”
Sky Lakes is following the CDC’s guidance and actively monitoring the OHA’s situational assessments.
“It’s natural that people are concerned, primarily because there are still so many unknowns,” said Hottman. “We encourage everyone to use that concern to be prepared, and to make plans while you’re healthy regarding what you’ll need to do if you become ill.”
