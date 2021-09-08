Sky Lakes Medical Center reported Wednesday that it continues to operate under "surge" status as coronavirus patients continue to pack hospitals across the state and nation.
Last month, as the surge threatened to overwhelm parts of southern Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown activated up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard members to assist hospitals dealing with surges and staff shortages across the state.
On Wednesday, the 173rd Fighter Wing unit stationed at Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base activated an additional 105 people to assist Oregon hospitals.
In Klamath Falls, Sky Lakes Medical Center remains strained by high patient loads.
“The surge status reflects COVID and non-COVID patients at the medical center,” Sky Lakes tweeted Wednesday. “As more people require hospitalization from COVID-19, their care needs affect other parts of our medical center that are already strained. Get vaccinated.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 23 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, only one of whom is vaccinated. Three are receiving intensive care.
Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes, said he wouldn’t call the current situation a spike, but the overall numbers are increasing.
On Tuesday, state officials indicated that it appears coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Oregon have peaked, however they warned that the surge is far from over.
For the past few days the COVID-19 patient load at Sky Lakes has fluctuated, but has remained in the upper teens and lower 20s — numbers that resemble the worst numbers seen during surges from earlier in the pandemic.
According to Hottman, Sky Lakes’ COVID modeling does not show things getting better any time soon.
“All the models suggest it’s going to go up, and it's not going to go away soon,” Hottman said.
Hottman added that Sky Lakes may receive members of the National Guard, who will assist the hospital in “non-clinical support roles.”
Last week, 50 members of the National Guard from Kingsley Field were sent to the Springfield-Eugene area.
"Oregon hospitals are at maximum capacity and our communities have asked for help from the National Guard,” Micah Lambert, 173rd Fighter Wing vice commander said. “Our activation can provide assistance that increases capacity and patient care. While the tasks we are being asked to perform are not direct patient care, this support will free up medical professionals and provide additional beds; that could be lifesaving.”
The crew from Kingsley will assist hospitals in activities such as custodial services, laundry, COVID testing support, equipment support, and material handling and any other activities to assist hospital operations, the release said.
Klamath County Public Health reported another 85 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.