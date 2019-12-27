For the second consecutive year, Sky Lakes Medical Center has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for its “Performance Leadership,” reflecting top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation.
“Sky Lakes is certainly honored to receive this recognition,” said Paul Stewart, Sky Lakes Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer. “There is no better illustration of the value of hospitals such as Sky Lakes provide to their communities than the annual identification and recognition of the top performers.
“Being named as among the best in this way — again — validates the hard work of everyone at Sky Lakes and the ‘can-do’ spirit of Klamath Falls.”
Earlier in the fall, The Leapfrog Group recognized Sky Lakes for achieving its third consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade. The award notes the Klamath Falls medical center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safe health care.
The Performance Leadership Awards are determined each year using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Using data from public data sources, the Strength Index aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant measurements across eight pillars to derive a single overall percentile rating for rural and community hospitals.
“We commend Sky Lakes and this year’s other recipients who are working diligently to provide quality care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.