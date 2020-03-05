Sky Lakes Medical Center has postponed the 22nd annual Health Fair, scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
"Noting that it is our responsibility to help protect the health of people in the community, Sky Lakes leaders today decided to postpone this year’s health fair to minimize the potential exposure to contagions," said Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes.
"The action is in response to increased awareness of COVID-19 and follows recommendations by other organizations in the Northwest urging people to avoid large groups and gatherings. Further, people with cold symptoms are encouraged to stay home to protect others."
As of Thursday, there remains no confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally, although influenza is still present. No new scheduled date for the health fair has been announced.
The annual Health fair, entering its 22nd year, the event has been an opportunity for free health screenings, seminars and booths aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles in the Klamath Basin. In past years the event has even included things such as golf swing analysis, and a giant inflated colon that people could walk through. In past years the event has drawn upwards of 3,000 people.