 Submitted photo

Sky Lakes Medical Center moved its COVID-19 isolation units into larger spaces on Thursday to accommodate the increasing number of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The number of patients in the isolation units increased from 14 on Tuesday to 17 on Thursday morning.

The Klamath Falls hospital last week opened a second COVID-19 unit after its  first unit reached capacity for the first time. The number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital has continued to increase.

“Sky Lakes today had more COVID-19 patients than ever since the pandemic began,” said Sky Lakes president and CEO Paul Stewart. 

The number of patients was among predetermined triggers that would initiate a possible expansion of the COVID-19 units, Stewart said. The rest of the hospital remains open to care for non-COVID patients.

Stewart implored the community to help staff help their patients.

“I am pleading with everyone in this community to take this situation seriously: Please wear your mask. It’s a minor inconvenience that helps keep the entire community safer," he said. "The last thing we want to do is to start curbing non-urgent care because we need staff available to care for more COVID-19 patients.”

Stewart also reminded people to maintain appropriate physical distancing and use proper hand hygiene.

