David Cauble, a 25-year veteran of the healthcare industry and currently the CFO of a Kansas City hospital, has been named the new CEO at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Cauble will take over the job March 7, according to a news release from the hospital. He currently holds top administration positions of CFO and executive vice president at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Bell, chairman of the Sky Lakes Board of Directors, made the announcement Tuesday. Cauble will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of long-time Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart.
“David’s selection follows a months-long search by a nationally recognized search firm and extensive interviews by the Sky Lakes board,” Bell said. “He has an established record of operational excellence and strategic improvements that we believe aligns with our vision for Sky Lakes and for the community we serve.”
Board members consulted hospital leadership, medical staff, business and civic leaders during the process before interviewing multiple candidates, said Bell.
“David is the right leader for Sky Lakes,” Bell said. “He has the talent and experience to successfully navigate Sky Lakes through the turbulent waters of the ever-changing healthcare industry to a bright future.”
Cauble has been at the 367-bed Children’s Mercy since 2016 after five years as an executive vice president and chief financial officer at St. Vincent’s Health System in Birmingham, Alabama. He also has executive leadership and financial experience at other health systems in the South. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Louisville and his MBA at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
“Shelly and I are honored to join Sky Lakes Medical Center and the Klamath Falls community,” Cauble said in a release. “What impressed me from the start is the strong culture of partnership and commitment to making a difference in the life of the community. I hope to lead in the selfless legacy of Paul Stewart, and I welcome the challenge to steward Sky Lakes through the environmental challenges that lie ahead and deliver the next generation of health and wellbeing for the community we serve.”
Stewart, who officially retired from the medical center Jan. 1, will remain in a support position for the remainder of 2022.
“Sky Lakes Medical Center is fiscally solid with strong leaders and a dedicated team of employees and medical staff, supported by loyal Volunteers,” said Stewart. “Together we created an organizational culture where our leadership is honest and transparent, and our employees and providers are treated with fairness, respect and dignity. The board clearly sees David as a CEO who is a good fit in that culture and who will help Sky Lakes thrive.”
