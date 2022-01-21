As COVID-positive cases continue to climb in Klamath County, Sky Lakes Medical Center is now seeing an increase in COVID-19 positive patients. It’s a sign that, once again, increased hospitalizations are following a few weeks behind a surge in cases, though this time it’s mostly due to the milder omicron variant.
The most recent COVID forecast modeling for Oregon doesn’t show hospitalizations peeking until at least Friday, Jan. 28. That meaning hospitalizations are expected to continue to increase for another week.
On Friday Sky Lakes Medical Center tweeted, they were “at capacity today,” along with a graphic showing there are 25 COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital. Of those patients, 16 were unvaccinated, six were vaccinated, and three were boosted, the Sky Lakes graphic showed. Friday’s numbers are an increase of five patients from just the week prior.
Friday’s numbers are the highest reported by the hospital since November 2021.
COVID positive inpatient numbers include both patients coming to the hospital because of a COVID infection, or people who come for unrelated procedures and then test positive for the virus, according to Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes.
Testing patients arriving at the hospital for many medical procedures is hospital protocol that is meant to protect both staff and other patients, Hottman said.
The Oregon Health Authority’s most recent case numbers report for Klamath County released on Friday showed 253 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The OHA numbers include positive results from Sky Lakes’ drive up testing facility, located at 2200 North Eldorado Boulevard. Hottman noted that the OHA numbers do not include any positive results from at-home, rapid test kits which are not reported to the state.
Locally, COVID-positive inpatients at Sky Lakes are experiencing less severe symptoms, despite the increase in cases and hospitalizations.
“Some of the patients we are seeing, their symptoms are less severe than we experienced previously,” Hottman said. “That doesn’t mean we have more resources, it’s just we know how to handle them and can adjust accordingly. That is consistent with what the experts are telling us about omicron.”
Sky Lakes does not collect data to determine what strain of the virus is causing any given infection in a patient. That information comes from the state, Hottman said. He said Klamath residents need to be careful and continue to take precautions.
“Even though you might not be as sick, that is not universal,” Hottman said. “If you have some underlying conditions, (omicron) can still be fatal.”
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, said Friday the omicron variant is fueling “steadily rising hospitalizations, record shattering daily cases and staggering test positivity rates. This is distressing for all of us.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,947 new coronavirus cases on Friday - a new record. Prior to omicron, the highest single-day case tally in Oregon was 3,207 new cases in August 2021.
Although Friday’s case count is a record for the state, it is likely that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is much higher.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a discrepancy between the number of cases reported to public health and the true number of COVID-19 cases,” Tim Heider, a spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority, told The Associated Press. “Initially, this was true because of the proportion of COVID-19 cases that cause mild or no symptoms. Over time, testing acceptance has also driven this discrepancy. The use of at-home self-test kits has furthered this discrepancy.”
As more and more people use at-home self-test kits — giving them an instant, at times inaccurate, answer whether or not they are infected with COVID-19 — they are not required to report their results to the state, likely resulting in a significant undercount of cases.
Although the undercount impacts health officials ability to understand the “true burden” on disease in real time, Heider said it does not impact “our ability to respond to surges appropriately” nor does it effect the state’s federal resource allocations.
Earlier in pandemic, daily case counts played a pivotal role in shaping the policy responses to the pandemic. In the first half of 2021, capacity restrictions in Oregon’s counties were partially determined by number of cases per capita.
However as case counts have become less accurate — due to accessibility challenges, asymptomatic cases that do not get tested and unreported at-home test kit results — some health officials no longer view the case count as of high importance.
Peter Graven, a data scientist at Oregon Health and Science University and author of the influential COVID-19 statewide forecast used by the health authority, said the accuracy of the case count has little effect on his forecast.
“For my own model, I actually don’t look at cases at all,” Graven said.
Instead, he said one point of data to pay close attention to is hospitalizations.
Health officials reported on Friday that more than 1,000 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19. Hospitalizations are projected to peak around Feb. 1 with 1,550 patients.
“We’re well on the way to eclipsing last fall’s highs,” Sidelinger said, referring to the delta surge’s peak of nearly 1,200 hospitalizations.
State data currently shows about 94% of adult in-patient beds in hospitals are occupied.
On Thursday the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems described the strain on hospital staff and raised concerns about increasing cases in the coming weeks.
Several staffing agencies are contracted to help provide staffing to hospitals to increase capacity or fill in when employees are out sick. In addition, elective surgeries in many hospitals are being cancelled to open up more beds.
Although hospitalizations are nearing record numbers in Oregon, health officials say the good news is that patients with COVID-19 are generally not as sick as the people battling the illness during the last wave.
In addition, Sidelinger said many Oregonians are taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, including get vaccinated and boosted, limiting large gatherings and wearing a mask.
“I want to thank the vast majority of Oregonians who continue to take these steps to protect themselves, their loved ones in our communities,” Sidelinger said. “Your actions have helped keep the death rate from COVID among the lowest when we compare ourselves to other states.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.