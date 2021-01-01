Though a surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving didn’t quite materialize in Klamath County, Sky Lakes Medical Center reported a spike in hospitalizations related to the disease on Wednesday. In response, the hospital has postponed elective surgeries and will expand its COVID-19 unit.
While the hospitalization rate correlated with the county’s recent surge remained fairly steady at an average of 15 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds per day, a record 21 patients had the disease at Sky Lakes by the middle of this week. Of those patients, four were on intensive care unit status (needing the most support), six were on progressive care unit status (needing more support than normal) and 11 were on medical (needing average support).
Public Information Officer Tom Hottman said that, as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients — four in ICU, five in PCU and seven medical. While the overall number of hospitalizations declined, Hottman said the number of patients requiring respiratory support increased from nine on Wednesday to 10 on Thursday.
The higher share of patients needing more involved care, along with models that suggest hospitalizations will increase over the coming weeks, especially given potential surges following Christmas and New Years gatherings, led Sky Lakes to announce an expansion of its COVID-19 isolation unit on Wednesday. The hospital is also postponing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.
The isolation unit’s expansion will temporarily move the progressive care unit from the third floor to the second floor to accommodate more beds for the third-floor COVID-19 isolation units. That change could go into effect as early as next week, according to a news release from Sky Lakes.
Annette Cole, chief nursing officer at Sky Lakes, said cancelling those procedures will allow surgery department nurses to transfer into critical COVID-19 care. Hospital leadership have previously explained that space isn’t an issue as much as staffing is. Having more of Sky Lakes’ existing nurses caring for COVID-19 patients will help ease the burden on the isolation unit’s small staff, especially since traveling nurses are in extremely high demand across the U.S.
Cole said the hospital will regularly evaluate whether COVID-19 hospitalizations warrant surgery postponement.
“This is a week-to-week situation,” Cole said. “Going forward, our senior leadership will evaluate the situation and decide whether to extend the moratorium one week at a time.”
Sky Lakes President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Stewart said modeling data predict a possible doubling of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the first three weeks of January.
“Consistently having that many patients in the COVID-19 units means we’re on the edge of capacity,” Stewart said. “While we hope the modeling is wrong and there will be fewer patients, we’d rather be prepared, perhaps even over-prepared, than being forced to play catch-up.”
As of Thursday, more than 800 Sky Lakes staff, volunteers and providers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital received its first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine and an accompanying ultra-low temperature freezer for storing it earlier this week. On Thursday, they began vaccinating around 200 healthcare professionals in Klamath County not affiliated with Sky Lakes.
It is unknown when the general public will be able to access the vaccine — the phased rollout still has to cover the county’s first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, non-medical essential workers and people with high-risk medical conditions — but Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane said that day likely won’t come until spring at the earliest.
Rising hospitalizations caused Sky Lakes to open a second COVID-19 isolation unit just less than a month ago, doubling their capacity. Nearly 1,000 of Klamath County’s 1908 total cases (as of December 31) were added during the month of December. Of Klamath County’s 18 COVID-19 deaths, 14 have occurred just this month.