Sky Lakes Medical Center found that the October ransomware attack on the hospital's computer system did not access patient information, but the hospital said it has been unable to recover some old patient medical images.
“Sky Lakes has no indication that any information was actually viewed by the unauthorized person, or that it has been misused. Moreover, given the age of the images, Sky Lakes anticipates no negative impact on patient care,” states a Sky Lakes news release. “Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, Sky Lakes wanted to notify its patients of this incident and share that a limited amount of patient information may be unrecoverable as a result of this incident."
Patients don’t need to do anything at this time, and the medical center will notify patients whose images may be permanently unavailable.
OneOctober 27, Sky Lakes discovered several computers had been encrypted with ransomware. The medical center employed a cyber security firm and investigated the impact the hack had on computer systems.
According to a news release, Sky Lakes has increased network security measures to prevent a similar attack in the future.
“Sky Lakes sincerely regrets that the incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience,” stated Sky Lakes.