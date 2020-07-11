Sky Lakes Medical Center has expanded its COVID-19 testing hours to accommodate increased traffic at the drive-thru testing site.
The Monday after the Fourth of July, the drive-thru site saw its highest number of people to date, testing 165 people in under four hours, according to testing supervisor Ron Woita.
“To do that in four hours was very difficult, so we had increased wait, and that's not our goal,” he said about expanding the hours effective Tuesday, July 7. “We want to try and get people and good people out.”
Woita wasn’t sure if Monday's high traffic was due to pent up demand since the testing site was closed the Friday before the holiday or if it was people who were concerned after attending Fourth of July gatherings.
Normally, he said they were getting about 80 cars a day in the four hours of operation at the site before the expanded hours. While he increased staffing at the center to try to accommodate high traffic, Woita said that wasn’t enough and expanded to eight hours of testing during the week.
“Our intent is to keep it open just to meet the need as we get into the fall, and I imagine that our volumes will maintain through the fall,” he said. “I don't see this going away anytime soon.”
When creating the drive-thru testing site, Woita said they had to build a new service for Sky Lakes from scratch, which included building a Wi-Fi network system for the patient information terminals and providing the staff with heaters-or now fans- to keep them comfortable in the hours they spend each day outside administering tests.
Building a new medical service bought with it unknowns amidst an ever-changing medical emergency, especially early on with so many questions still unanswered. Woita said they’ve had to adapt to changing testing methods, supplies, guidelines and expectations from the community.
“All these variables are changing, and so it's just maintaining to make sure that we are staying on top of the latest changes in practice,” he said.
It has also been a balance of ensuring enough supplies of each component of a single COVID-19 test, from the nasal swab to the solution the swab goes into to the vial that holds the solution and the test to the technology to collect patient information.
Woita said the testing center has seen a variety of people come through the testing center and couldn’t point to a specific demographic that is being tested more than others. He said they’ve tested a couple patients as young as under the age of two and as old as in their 90s, although he said they prefer not to test anyone under the age of two and recommended they go through a provider first.
He noted some people come through the center who are required to be tested by their employers before returning to work, like firefighters or athletes, or just people who are showing symptoms and want to be tested. Sky Lakes is also testing many preoperative patients who are headed into surgery, which helps protect the patient, hospital staff and facilities.
Sky Lakes is also encouraging people to be tested more than once, noting that someone might test negative, only to be exposed to the virus shortly after and test positive.
Still, Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman noted that the medical center reports positive patients, not positive tests to Klamath County Public Health, which announces and oversees the cases in the community. This prevents any double counting of patients who may receive more than one positive test result.
“A negative test does not mean negative forever,” Hottman said.
About 8% of those tested at Sky Lakes have had more than one test, according to Woita.
After someone is tested at the Sky Lakes center, Woita said the testing staff has options in terms of where to send the tests depending on wait times. They can go the state’s public health lab or to various commercial labs that have obtained COVID testing technology.
Sky Lakes has rapid testing machines that can process testing in about an hour, however Woita said the supply chain for those machines isn’t there yet, so the hospital saves those for patients that are severely ill.
Keeping people in their cars while they get tested in the drive-thru style has meant that more people can be tested quicker, according to Woita, because the patients remain in their environments. If everyone who was tested came into a Sky Lakes facility, Woita said they’d have to follow a disinfecting process between each patient, increasing wait times and putting testing staff at higher risk of exposure.
Woita noted that a patient is more likely to get a false negative than a false positive. Because of this, he recommended anyone with symptoms stay home and contact their healthcare provider, even if they received a negative test. Just because someone is tested, still means they shouldn’t attend large gatherings he said.
The testing center began as an influenza test center to rule that illness out when people were showing symptoms back when the medical community believed people could not have the flu and COVID-19. Once the supplies were available for COVID testing, though, the Sky Lakes center began administering COVID tests at the drive-thru center to anyone who wanted to be tested, regardless of if the patient had a doctor’s order for a test or not.
Since COVID tests have been available, over 5,500 people have been tested in Klamath County.