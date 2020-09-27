Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
9-27 sky lakes donation

Sky Lakes volunteers provided KCC students with computers; pictured (l-r) Linda Colahan, Volunteers president; Reid Kennedy, Sky Lakes Director of Volunteer Services; Lindsey Mosley, MSN, RN, a KCC nursing instructor; Skip Neuber, the Volunteers scholarship committee chairman; Christie Cahill, MSN, RN, a KCC nursing instructor; and Charles Massie, executive director of the KCC Foundation.

 Submitted photo

Sky Lakes Volunteers earlier this month awarded laptop computers with software and cases to four students in the Klamath Community College nursing program, and scholarships with the same value to four other students, according to a news release.

Students on Monday, Sept. 21, the first day of nursing classes at KCC, had a chance to meet representatives from the organization and thank the Volunteers for the award, which amounts to nearly $10,000. Funding for these student supports, as well as for the program, came from an assortment of fundraisers hosted by the Volunteers, which annually account for more than 30,000 hours contributed on behalf of Sky Lakes.

Tags