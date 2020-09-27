Sky Lakes Volunteers earlier this month awarded laptop computers with software and cases to four students in the Klamath Community College nursing program, and scholarships with the same value to four other students, according to a news release.
Students on Monday, Sept. 21, the first day of nursing classes at KCC, had a chance to meet representatives from the organization and thank the Volunteers for the award, which amounts to nearly $10,000. Funding for these student supports, as well as for the program, came from an assortment of fundraisers hosted by the Volunteers, which annually account for more than 30,000 hours contributed on behalf of Sky Lakes.