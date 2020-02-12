Sky Lakes Diabetes and Nutrition Services Department re-opened on Monday, Feb. 10 at a new location on the medical center campus in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Previously in the Sky Lakes Medical Office Building on Bryant Williams Avenue, the office has moved to 2630 Campus Drive.
The registered, licensed dietitians and registered nurse in the department have experience in conditions including diabetes, food allergies, gestational diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure, gastrointestinal diseases, celiac disease, cancer and more.
The department also offers one-on-one diabetes self-management education, as well as small-group classes. The Sky Lakes program has been recognized by the American Diabetes Association since 1997.
In addition to providing diabetes solutions, the dietitians can assist patients with nutrition counseling, an essential part of a health.
For more information about the Sky Lakes Diabetes and Nutrition Services department call 541-274-2633.