Earlier this week, Sky Lakes Medical Center was forced to open up a second COVID isolation unit to accommodate an influx of patients. And while the number of COVID positive patients at the hospital continues to increase, things have remained relatively stable. For now.
“Earlier in the week it felt like the wheels were falling off,” Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes said. The hospital is still busy with “a lot of extra COVID patients,” Hottman said, “but not as bad as we have worried about.”
Still, there are also a significant amount of non-COVID patients at Sky Lakes and hospital staff are starting to feel the pressure.
As of Thursday, there have been three new COVID positive patients added to the count at Sky Lakes.
Last Friday, the number of COVID patients rose from seven to 10. Then on Tuesday, that number spiked to 20 patients, forcing Sky Lakes to open a second unit to accommodate the influx.
Yesterday the number increased by just one patient to 21, and today, the total is 23 patients split between the two COVID isolation units, Hottman said.
Each COVID unit can ideally accommodate 12 patients, providing each patient with enough space and adequate care. The units were reconfigured based on the knowledge gained from 16 months of fighting COVID-19, Hottman said.
"If pressed, we could accommodate a lot more COVID positive patients," Hottman said. However, that level of care and resources would require diverting from other parts of the medical center, he said.
Hottman said the possibility of opening up a field hospital, something that has been in consideration since Tuesday, is is still under consideration.
“We are still holding our own and taking care of patients, but there is going to come a breaking point if we get a lot more COVID patients,” Hottman said. “We just won’t be able to take care of a lot more non-COVID patients."
As of Monday, Sky Lakes canceled elective surgeries and procedures indefinitely, a policy that will remain in effect for as long as necessary.
“Now other healthcare needs are going unmet and that is just not what we do,” Hottman said.
On August 13, Gov. Kate Brown deployed up to 1,500 members of the Oregon National Guard to assist hospitals across the state experiencing significant influxes of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
The Oregon Army National Guard has already been deployed statewide to assist hospitals struggling to get a handle on the surge. The 173rd Fighter Wing unit of the Oregon Air National Guard stationed at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls is still awaiting the official word on if, or when, they will be deployed.
According to Jennifer Shirar, public information officer for the 173rd Fighter Wing, said that members of the Guard who have civilian jobs in the medical field will not be deployed, ensuring that important resources stay in place locally.
“They are not on the list to be activated to support this mission,” Shirar said.
Once the order is officially activated, Shirar said the 173rd Fighter Wing unit will deploy some of its traditional Guard members to assist hospitals across the state.
Locally, COVID case numbers are still on a steady rise.
The most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority shows Klamath County clocked 67 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than double the daily cases a week prior.
