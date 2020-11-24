Sky Lakes Medical Center announced Tuesday that the Klamath Falls hospital’s isolation unit for COVID-19 patients reached capacity for the first time and that a second unit has been opened.
Seven patients were in the dedicated third-floor COVID unit Tuesday morning, up from four the day before. Three more patients were admitted before lunchtime.
“This morning, Sky Lakes had more COVID-19 patients than ever since the pandemic began,” Sky Lakes President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Stewart said Tuesday. “And with the large number of new positive test results recently reported, we can expect more COVID-19 patients in the very near future.”
A second isolation unit has opened on the medical center’s second floor to deal with the increased COVID-19 patient volume, according to the hospital. Providers and staff can access both of those units without entering public space.
The rest of the hospital’s inpatient care area remains open to non-COVID patients.
Stewart issued a warning and a plea to the community.
“Our ability to care for non-COVID patients relies entirely on having staff and providers available. If they are required to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients, then we have diminished capacity to take care of other patients,” he said. “Please do all you can to decrease COVID exposure in our community.”
The record number of COVID patients follows a dramatic increase in the number of positive tests reported locally: 160 new cases last week and dozens more already this week.
“Evidence suggests this surge ties back to at Halloween parties where people were likely not wearing face masks and certainly not observing distancing guidelines,” Stewart said. “With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s especially important to heed the experts’ advice about masks and gatherings.”