When the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic started sinking in, alarm bells started going off at hospitals and medical centers around the country.
Federal and state emergencies were declared, cities shut down, the world slumped into a gripping fear. In Klamath Falls, Sky Lakes Medical Center CEO Paul Stewart tried to steer the organization through dire straits.
In early fall, just as the COVID-19 crisis started ramping up locally, Sky Lakes had its servers infected with ransomware — essentially crippling its entire network infrastructure in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century.
All this, just as Stewart was planning to wind down and retire.
COVID-19 storm brewing
In the spring of 2020, as the pandemic began to settle in, Stewart and his staff realized things were getting serious. Up north in Washington State, the pandemic was walloping healthcare institutions, a clear warning of what was coming to hospitals all across the country.
Given their proximity, Oregon and Washington routinely collaborate, and it was one of those times when CEOs in both states hopped on a conference call.
“It was one of sheer terror,” Stewart said of one of those early pandemic conference calls between hospital CEOs. “When I heard the stories that were coming out of Washington, of them not having resources to take care of (COVID-19 patients) ... they were worried about people literally dying in the halls of their hospitals.”
At that moment, Stewart jumped into action, immediately declaring a state of emergency for the organization, implementing the hospital’s emergency response plan, and informing the community of the dangers ahead.
In preparation for an onslaught of cases, Sky Lakes made several staffing and facility changes to accommodate. Elective procedures were postponed, and hospital rooms were converted into negative air pressure rooms, which isolate patients with COVID-19 to avoid spreading the disease to others.
A dedicated isolation unit was set up on the fly, Stewart said, but it was “quickly maxed out” as more and more patients showed up with the virus as the winter went on.
Stewart and his team set up a second COVID-19 unit, which also started filling up at an alarming rate. Fortunately, a third unit, which was ready in case of emergency, became unnecessary as the surge started to ebb.
“The resources needed for COVID patients are extreme,” Stewart said. “Usually you can have a nurse coordinating the care for between four to seven patients. That wasn’t the case with COVID. We had a nurse taking care of one or two patients.”
Stewart said what really got the organization through such a difficult year was his staff.
“We, on the fly, developed a host of new procedures and policies and processes to guide everyone’s workflow to make sure everything was consistent and standardized and that everybody knew what they were supposed to do,” Stewart said. “I am incredibly proud of my staff. I think they were incredibly resilient. They were creative. I use the word panic occasionally, but there was no sense of panic.”
From Russia with love
As Sky Lakes was dealing with surge after surge of COVID-19 patients, Russian cyber criminals decided to go fishing on Sky Lakes’ sprawling computer network.
And they caught a click. With a staff of around 1,500, it was inevitable that someone would bite.
“We were obviously shocked,” Stewart said. “Our first thought was, ‘Aren’t there larger, more lucrative targets than little old Sky Lakes in Klamath Falls? Why did we get the short straw?”
The ransomware knocked the medical center’s systems offline for more than three weeks.
“All of our imaging equipment, 2,000 personal computers, every server that is storing historical data, and every server that is storing 1.6 million x-rays and diagnostic images all had to be shut down, and it all was,” Stewart said.
As the crisis wore on, it again tested the hospital’s resilience.
“When it stretched past a three day period, it became imperative that we get creative,” Stewart said.
Luckily for nurses who have worked in the field for about 30 years, Stewart said, working “manually” — without an online records system — was like “going home.”
“Our more experienced staff slipped into that mode pretty quickly and pretty easily and they were the backbone in making sure we were successful,” Stewart said.
Stewart also said the medical center’s IT staff worked around the clock trying to figure out creative ways to get medical data back online.
Stewart said getting the systems back up and running took incremental steps over the 23 days when the systems were down. Sky Lakes brought in forensic IT specialist who got to work wiping each computer in the network as a means of ensuring the virus would not proliferate further.
“We had to completely rebuild, wipe, or purchase 2,000 new PCs. And all of the servers to go along with that. And my IT staff just camped out and did it,” Stewart said.
In the end, Stewart said the network sustained a loss of about 700 isolated medical records, out of a whopping 3-4 million.
“We never did communicate with the pirates in Russia,” Stewart said. “And we never entertained paying a ransom.”
After all that, it’s finally time
Now, after the worst pandemic in over 100 years and a cyber attack from criminals a world away, Stewart can finally retire to be with his wife and 17 grandchildren. Stewart said that it wasn’t necessarily the trials and tribulations of last year that motivated him to retire, but it definitely signified the final flourish on a four-decade career in medicine.
“Having done this for 40 years in aggregate now, I knew the time was coming when it was time for me to step aside. I never felt like I was going to work until I died,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he and his wife have had discussed his retirement for a couple years, and he said if it weren’t for COVID and the ransomware attack, he probably would have retired earlier.
“I think my attitude in the middle of it was there is no way that I’m going to step aside while this is going on,” he said. That’s just not responsible, it’s not fair and it’s not right. It’s not right to all the people I work with and it’s not right for this community.”
Now that Stewart is retiring, he plans to stay on the board of directors in an advisory capacity.
He also plans on sticking around in the community he loves, but also plans on going on a mission or two with the local LDS church he attends in town.
“We (him and his life) like this area,” he said. “It is our home and we will be involved and actively engaged with the community. We will do what we can to make the community better.”
