Sky Lakes is now taking people’s temperature as they enter the medical center and asking them if they have a cough. If someone has a fever above 100 degree and doesn’t need medical care then they will be turned away, according to Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman.
Sky Lakes is also cancelling all elective procedures, surgeries and therapies beginning Friday, at the recommendation of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other places with more reported cases of COVID-19. The medical center will still provide emergency care and procedures.