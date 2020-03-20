Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Sky Lakes is now taking people’s temperature as they enter the medical center and asking them if they have a cough. If someone has a fever above 100 degree and doesn’t need medical care then they will be turned away, according to Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman.

Sky Lakes is also cancelling all elective procedures, surgeries and therapies beginning Friday, at the recommendation of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other places with more reported cases of COVID-19. The medical center will still provide emergency care and procedures.

