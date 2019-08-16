Sky Lakes Medical Center has successfully recruited five new physicians to the Klamath Falls medical community, according to a news release.
Dermatologist Nathan Miller, DO, is now seeing patients at Sky Lakes Dermatology Clinic, 3000 Bryant Williams Drive, suite 100. Dr. Miller completed his dermatology residency earlier this year at Virginia’s LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery, following his service in the Navy. While in the Navy, he was assigned to the 2d Marine Division at Camp Lejeune and responsible for the health of more than 1,000 Marines.
Jennifer Wise, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician, is seeing patients at Sky Lakes Adult Medicine Clinic. She joins Dr. Michele Rushton and Dr. Chin Hee Jun at the clinic, 3001 Daggett Ave., suite 101. Dr. Wise and her husband, John Seidner, MD, a board-certified emergency medicine physician now working at Sky Lakes Emergency Department, relocated to Klamath Falls from New Hampshire where they practiced for most of two decades.
Sarah Woodman, MD, will join Dr. Christopher Barton at Sky Lakes Women’s Health Clinic, 2850 Daggett Ave., in September. Dr. Woodman is moving from Philadelphia where she’s now practicing at Einstein Medical Center. She’ll be joined by her husband, Dr. Paul Girardi, who will be among the physicians at Sky Lakes Emergency Department.