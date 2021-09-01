Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Sky Lakes Medical Center announced Wednesday it is currently operating on surge status after indicating this week that it was experiencing some the worst numbers it has seen throughout the entire pandemic.
In a tweet, Sky Lakes said surge status means, “all resources are limited or exceeded resulting in admission delays, ER boarding, and possible limitations to providing life-saving care to all who need it.”
On top of that, there are Sky Lakes employees currently out sick and not at work, Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes said. Some of those employees could be COVID-positve, however, the COVID status of employees currently out sick is not known.
The overall census for COVID-positive inpatients has remained relatively flat, Hottman said, but those patients constitute about a fourth of the overall capacity at the medical center.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 19 COVID-positive inpatients at Sky Lakes, three less patients than reported Tuesday morning.
Out of the 19 patients, only two were reported to be vaccinated, while two unvaccinated patients are receiving intensive care, Hottman said.
The Sky Lakes’ lab reported 32 positive tests, while Klamath County Public Health reported 45 positive or presumptive cases on August 31, and 87 the day before.
Hottman said Sky Lakes has submitted a request to the state for additional assistance and resources.
Bobbi Doan, strategic communications lead for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, said the agency is receiving similar requests from all across the state as the virus continues to surge.
“This situation at large is just something Oregon has never experienced, especially to this magnitude,” Doan said.
The agency is currently working with the state Emergency Coordination Center to assess requests and identify what is needed, and what resources are available.
“They can identify any resources that are available and that spans the breadth and scope of all available resources,” Doan added.