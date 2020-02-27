The number of people charged in connection with the murder of Pedro Padilla Jr. and the removal of his body has increased to six after Jesse Loy Griffith of Klamath Falls was arrested on Monday.
Griffith is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, along with Kim Oelke, who was arrested last Tuesday, and Julie Davis, who was arrested Jan. 13.
According to court documents, Griffith helped co-conspirators dump Padilla’s body in a pond at the 1500 block of Cross Road.
Corey Agard is charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence. Tori Hill is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Joshua Holloway is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Griffith is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $10,00 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned March 2.