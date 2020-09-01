MEDFORD — Oluwole Oluwaseun Odunowo, 37, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for his role in a nationwide conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.
According to court documents, IRS-Criminal Investigation began a lengthy investigation into the fraud scheme in 2013, when a victim in Medford notified the IRS that false federal and Oregon state tax returns were filed electronically using her and her husband’s social security numbers and dates of birth.
IRS determined the scheme required co-conspirators to amass a large supply of stolen U.S. taxpayer identities; obtain IRS filing PINs using victim identities; acquire prepaid debit cards in victims’ names; use fictitious email addresses; file fraudulent tax returns and conceal refund proceeds by wiring cash to Nigeria. Fraudulent tax returns were filed using the identities of thousands of Oregon and Washington taxpayers. In total, the scheme lasted several years and netted co-conspirators more than $11.6 million in fraudulent tax returns.
Using approximately 700 stolen identities he received from a co-conspirator, Odunowo filed fraudulent tax returns seeking over $1.5 million in refund payments. These returns resulted in nearly $403,000 in tax refunds paid by the IRS.
In 2018, Odunowo was indicted by a federal grand jury in Medford. On May 15, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Ann L. Aiken ordered Odunowo to pay $402,846 in restitution to the IRS.