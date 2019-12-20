Siskiyou Mountain Club is on the search for up to 15 Wilderness Conservation Corps interns for the 2020 season, according to a news release. Interns serve for 10 weeks, receive a $3,000 living stipend, and $1,000 for college.
“We work long, hot, smokey days,” says the Club’s director of internship programs, Trevor Meyer.
Southern Oregon University student Laina Rose was an intern in 2019 who worked under Meyer.
“The work was intense,” she says, pointing out that her crew “was waking up before light and working longer than 12 hours some days.”
Virginia Tech student Jack Drimer worked alongside Rose last summer.
“It’s different than a regular job where when you’re finished you go home,” he says. “We were in the elements 24/7.”
The program starts in May with a handful of remote assignments, including completion of a certificate from the University of Montana’s Arthur Carhart Wilderness Training Center.
The field season starts June 18 and lasts until Aug. 26. The crew endeavors on a series of trail projects through the West Coast’s wildest, most remote and unexplored wilderness areas. They pack their own food and supplies in to work 10-day work hitches. Crews have four days off in between each hitch, and get a break from work in July to explore the Pacific Northwest. The Club provides housing for crews on their days off.
Meyer says he’s looking for “people who are determined and looking for a challenge.” Meyer, raised in the Rogue Valley, was a 2017 intern. He rose the ranks as a crew leader in spring 2018, and landed himself a permanent title in October 2018. “This is real, old fashioned hard work that requires a lot of resilience,” he says.
Gabriel Howe, the Club’s executive director has seen 37 interns go through the program since 2013.
“We look for people who are determined to make a difference and aren’t afraid of tough work, but who also understand they probably haven’t worked this hard before.”
The program is funded by grants through the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath national forests, Oregon Recreational Trails Program, REI, and private donors.
Go to www.siskiyoumountainclub.org/wcc2020/ for details and application instructions. Job inquiries can be sent to trevor@siskiyoumountainclub.org.