Due to rising test rates, Siskiyou County will move to California's most restrictive tier of COVID-19 response.
The restrictions take effect Tuesday.
All indoor dining, church services, gyms, movie theaters, museums and family entertainment centers must stop all indoor services. Each business can operate outdoors only, with modifications.
Bars, breweries and distillers must close, except for those serving outdoor meals.
Retail business can remain open, but are maxed at 25 percent of their normal capacity. Grocery store capacity must be limited to 50 percent.
Hotels and personal care services such as hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage studios, tattoo parlors and piercing shops can remain open with modifications.
Non-essential office work can be done remotely.
Schools that re-opened when the county was in a less restrictive tier do not have to close. However, if a school had not already reopened for in-person instruction, it may not reopen for 14 days.
Each California county is assigned to a tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks.
