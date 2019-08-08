Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies took a McCloud man into protective custody Wednesday after receiving word that he used Snapchat to venerate recent mass shootings.
The man, 22, whom the Sheriff’s Office declined to name, placed what it described as “particularly incendiary” footage on Snapchat about active-shooter events.
“The message was very disturbing because it referred to mass shootings in a favorable way, idolized the mass shooters, and expressed satisfaction with the victimization of other persons and their families, and the man referred to the hope that such an incident would happen in Siskiyou County,” said a news release sent late Wednesday afternoon.
California law calls for mentally disordered persons who are determined to be a danger to others or themselves to be taken into protective custody, the release said. Assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention usually rounds out to about 72 hours in a state facility, the release said.
Three firearms found at the man’s parents’ residence, where he lives, were confiscated.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said that recent shootings are a reminder that all threats need to be taken seriously.
The man denied his intent to carry out violence, Lopey said, but “his motivation and actual intentions could not be reasonably substantiated.”
“Today, the Siskiyou Golden Fair starts and it is important for the public to know that all threats, no matter how they are communicated, will be taken seriously by involved federal, state and local law enforcement officials,” he said in the news release.
Anyone with information on this threat or any other, he said, should dial 911 for imminent threats, or dispatch at 530-841-2900 for other threats.