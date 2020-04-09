On Monday, April 6, Siskiyou County announced the presence of the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
Given evolving best practices based on experience in other countries and healthcare systems that have successfully prevented transmission of the virus in various settings, additional safeguards are warranted. Three of the previous positive cases in Siskiyou County have recovered due to diligently following public health and health providers’ directions of isolation for 14 days, symptom free for seven days and fever-free for three days.
In addition to the stay at home order, social distancing and frequent handwashing, the Health Officer recommends that community members who leave their home for an essential activity wear a face covering, such as: a mask, scarf, bandana, or similar garment while outside. Additionally, everyone should continue to remain at home except for essential activities and observe social and physical distancing of at least 6 feet when out in the community. These masks do not replace the N95 masks that health care workers will continue to use in the presence of ill individuals.
The Health Officer endorses the use of homemade cloth face coverings for members of our community when leaving their homes to engage in essential activities among the public while continuing to practice social distancing.
A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth, such as a bandana, a scarf, neck gaiter, or a homemade cover. It can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face including the mouth and nose. Homemade face coverings can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.