YREKA — The CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit will require residential burn permits effective 6 a.m. on Friday, May 1 for any type of open burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) of Siskiyou County, according to a news release.
CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit Chief Phillip Anzo wants residents to know that some areas of the county have had little to no precipitation this winter and that drought conditions this year are likely. With warmer temperatures and dry fuel conditions, we all need to do our part to prevent a wildfire. Residents are asked to use extreme caution while conducting debris burns and follow all terms and conditions on the burn permit.
Dooryard Burning Requirements
■ Only dry, natural vegetation such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings that originated on the property can be burned. Burning household garbage is not allowed.
■ Piles should be no larger than 4-feet in diameter with 10-feet of clearance down to bare soil.
■ A responsible adult must be in attendance at all times. Fires should never be left unattended.
■ Must have a water supply available, such as charged garden hose or 5-gallon water extinguisher.
■ Prior to burning, call the Siskiyou County Air Pollution Control District at (530) 842-8123 to confirm the burn day status and any burn hour restrictions.
■ Do not burn on windy days.
Property owners will be held civilly and/or criminally liable if a fire escapes their control and/or burns onto neighboring property.
Residents that live in the SRA must have a valid Residential Burn Permit which can be obtained online from the CAL FIRE Burn Permit website located at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/
Changing conditions may necessitate an early burn permit suspension. Please keep informed on burn permit suspensions or restrictions by contacting CAL FIRE at (530) 842-3516 or visit www.fire.ca.gov.