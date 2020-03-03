For the month of March, the Klamath Art Association and Gallery will host landscape, nature, wildlife and abstracts photography presented on giclée canvas, metal prints, and framed photo prints by Aurora Simpson.
The exhibit will continue through Sunday, March 29, according to a news release.
Additionally, Simpson will host an Artist Talk on Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Growing up on multiple national forests following her father’s forestry career across the county, Simpson developed a deep love of trees, travel and the natural world. Arriving in Klamath Falls in late 1995 and artistic by nature, Simpson dabbled in painting, drawing, poetry and pottery. She began her formal study of photography in high school, where a love affair with the darkroom, and the beauty of printed photographs, was born. Simpson created the first digital photography at Mazama High School, and received their Photography Award at graduation.
Simpson pursued photography and design professionally, and ultimately continued her formal art studies in both. She graduated with Honors from California State University-San Bernardino (CSUSB) in 2009 with dual Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Photography, Graphic Design and Marketing.
Simpson was the first recipient of the CSUSB Department of Art Photography Book Award for her extensive work in handcrafted bookmaking. One of these books, “Survivors of a Feminine Nature” a handmade book collection of 4x5 Silver Gelatin contact prints of personified portraits of the endangered Joshua Trees in the California High Desert, was featured in the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Arts.
Her photo art has been featured in the Freestyle Gallery in Hollywood, Umpqua Valley Arts, MJ Art Gallery, and is currently available at the Klamath Arts Gallery and Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin. Simson’s work is also periodically on display at select Klamath businesses including Rodeos Pizza, SNAP Fitness, and Green Blade Bakery.
Simpson has a deep love of nature, texture and compositions incorporating strong leading lines. Dynamic composition and juxtaposed subject matters have guided her vivid photography and pushed her skill-set over the years, transition from traditional 4x5 black and white photography to digital.
“My art is about nature, the human experience and the constant struggle for balance of power — the textures and intricate layers of emotion, not only within an image but between the image and the audience, it fascinate me,” said Simpson.
Simpson currently resides in Klamath Falls and travels for work and pleasure often. Using her business skills, extensive knowledge of photography and years of experience helping people at Leo’s Camera Shop, Simpson started her own business, “PhotoArt by Aurora.” It specializes in small business, hospitality, portraiture and fine art photography, as well as graphic design with NRB Studios LLC.
The Klamath Art Gallery is at 120 Riverside Drive, across from the Favell Museum. Holiday hours will be Thursday through Tuesday from 12-4 p.m. For additional information call 541-883-1833 or visit www.klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.