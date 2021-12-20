The Silver Lake area of northern Lake County has been declared an "area of depredating wolf activity" by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Once such an an area is created, it allows ODFW to operate under a management plan that helps livestock producers "identify the appropriate non-lethal measures which are effective in a given circumstance.”
Such an area may include the entire home range of a pack — in this case the Silver Lake wolves — or a portion of the home range.
“If depredation becomes chronic and lethal control becomes necessary, ODFW’s ability to lethally remove depredating wolves will be dependent on the extent that non-lethal measures have been used and documented,” the agency said in a news release.
According to an ODFW timeline, two wolves were documented in the area April 2021. No reproduction was documented during 2020 or 2019, although another gray wolf was documented with a radio-collared female wolf in November 2019.
Previously, a single wolf was documented during both the 2018 and 2017 winter counts. Also in 2017, ODFW reported that wolves OR3 and OR28 paired and bred in 2016, which resulted in the birth of at least one pup.
A remote camera image of OR3 and a Silver Lake pup wolf taken on June 22, 2016, showed the two wolves in western Lake County.
In 2016, OR28, a female gray wolf that had been radio-collared, was found dead on Fremont-Winema National Forest lands near Summer Lake. The agency has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for killing the wolf.
