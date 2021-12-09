The Greater Idaho movement to make parts of Eastern and Southern Oregon part of Idaho has will be on the ballot in Klamath County in May 2022.
On Thursday, advocates for the movement submitted a petition with 2,897 signatures to the Klamath County Clerk to force a ballot initiative next spring. The clerk's office now has to verify those signatures, which should be done before Christmas.
If the ballot initiative is approved by voters, Greater Idaho advocates said the county would create a committee to evaluate the benefits to the county of moving the state border.
“The board would take a look at particulars that are unique to Klamath County, so that when the Oregon Legislature and the Idaho Legislature start discussing it, those details important to Klamath County are included in those discussions,” Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for Greater Idaho said.
McCarter said the Klamath County Board of Commissioners would be in charge of deciding who and how many people would join the board.
McCarter said the Greater Idaho movement’s goal is to go county by county to gauge what kind of support there is for changing state borders.
The next step, he said, is bringing the matter to the state legislature.
“Hopefully, our goal is to start a committee in the Oregon legislature to start looking into (the Greater Idaho movement) in depth,” he said. “That is what we are pushing forward to, to get the word to the legislature.”
The Oregon Legislature has shown no interest in ceding land to a neighboring state.
Rochelle Long, the Klamath County Clerk, made it clear that the ballot initiative would in no way change the Oregon border. It would, at this time, only create a board of three volunteers who would meet three times to study, evaluate and report on the potential benefits of any border relocation.
The Greater Idaho movement expects three or four counties in eastern and southern Oregon to vote on similar initiatives next May, the movement said in a release Thursday. So far, eight counties have voted for ballot measures submitted by the movement, the release added.
