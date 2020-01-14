Sherm’s Thunderbird will continue a 19-year tradition by delivering a semi-truck of donated food to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank on Thursday, according to a news release.
The donation helps sustain food supplies for the food bank’s regional service area. The food bank distributed 2.2 million pounds of food in 2019 thanks to monetary and food donations.
“This gift fills the gaps of products we’re no longer seeing in any kind of quantity from outside the area resources,” said Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank Director Niki Sampson. “We’re a small community, so this truckload of food fills so many gaps and makes the difference in thousands of lives!”
For more information, contact Sampson at 541-892-1365 or visit www.klamathfoodbank.org.