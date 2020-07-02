The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is looking for one or more men alleged to have shot at a woman in a remote area northwest of Klamath Falls.
According to a KCSO press release, a woman reported she was shot at inside her car in the 1700 block of Eagle Ridge Road, where she was camping, around 2:30 Thursday morning. One of the suspects in the pickup allegedly shot at her several times with a handgun when she refused to exit her car.
According to the release, the woman was treated for injuries from broken glass from the car window.
“Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate any suspects, however the investigation is ongoing at this time,” stated the release. “Very little descriptive information of the suspects or their pickup is available and should more information be developed the public will be made aware.”
The sheriff’s office said it appears to be a random incident and that the victim and suspects don’t appear to know each other. The release states the woman was traveling between Portland and Reno and is not from the area.
“While this incident remains under investigation the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind people this holiday weekend to be aware of their surroundings, beware of others camping near you, secure vehicles and belongings,” stated the press release.
If anyone has any information, call the sheriff’s office tip line at 541-850-5380.