Klamath County Jail Commander Brian Bryson and Sheriff Chris Kaber on Friday delivered 200 lunches to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission that were extras from the jail while the population is reduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The lunches — a mix of sandwiches, salads, fruit and chips — will feed those at the mission through the weekend, said Mission Director Kent Berry.
Bryson said they intend to bring lunches for the mission every Friday that the jail population is reduced.
Berry said this donation alleviates the pressure on the mission’s volunteers in a time when the mission is feeding more people than it ever has. In March, the mission provided 6,000 meals, Berry said, which is about double the number from this time last year.
Kaber noted in a press release, “There has been a large increase in the number of meals that the Gospel Mission is preparing daily and we think this is a way to help reduce pressure on their volunteers, who are doing fantastic community work, while still helping meet a community need during these times.”
The mission is “very grateful” for the donated meals, Berry said, and noted that all non-profits are feeling the pinch right now.
The jail is saving 200 meals with the reduced number of inmates, but Bryson said they had already budgeted for the typical number of meals before they could know the impact the coronavirus would have on the community by this time.
“I’m glad we’re in a position to help,” Kaber said. “We’re all part of one community, and we wanted to do something positive. We don’t like people going hungry and we have the food, we have the kitchen.”
Bryson and Kaber pitched the idea of donating meals to the mission to the Board of Commissioners earlier this week, and they were on board.
The mission is housing 29 women and 32 men right now, according to Berry.