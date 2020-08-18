Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber swore in six new reserve deputies on Monday, nearly doubling the department's reserve deputies.
Those new deputies are Kyle Justman, Tyler Caster, Quillan Klus, Steven Nelson, Jason Nye and Robert Graham.
After completing the initial 120 hours of Reserve Academy training by the sheriff's office, reserve deputies must serve a minimum of 20 hours per month and attend regular training and qualifications. Reserve deputies often ride with full time deputies providing two-person patrol teams
“We are fortunate to have many great volunteers who are the backbone of our department," said Operations Lieutenant Randy Swan. "Reserve deputies in particular act as a force multiplier as they supplement our full-time deputies.”