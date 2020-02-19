Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has reported multiple victims of a telephone scam indicating to people that they have an outstanding warrant for failing to show for jury duty, according to a news release.
According to KCSO, the phony phone scam informs people of a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty, and that they need to immediately pay a specified fine to avoid arrest. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office confirms that these calls are false, and urge people not to make any payment arrangements or provide personal information to people calling making such claims.
According to KCSO, the scammers involved are using the names of known local law enforcement officials and demanding immediate payment.
Those who receive these scam calls should report them to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130.