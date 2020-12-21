Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees recently presented a check totaling $1,145 to Marc Kane, executive director of the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, to support the center’s meals program, according to a news release.
The funds were raised by Sheriff’s Office employees and volunteers through the purchase of raffle tickets for items donated in November and December, with proceeds donated to the Senior Center Meals Program.
The funding will help supplement what has been a difficult year for the program due to COVID-19-related restrictions. For much of the year meals have had to be delivered at a higher rate due to restrictions, but no in-person service could be provided and many fundraising activities to support the program were forced to be cancelled.
Numerous local businesses and individuals lent their support to the raffle fundraiser, which also included over 200 gift bags being distributed to senior homes. Donors included Epicenter, Rosterola, Coastal, Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, Lithia Ford, Serenity Salon, Nitewolf Games, Dick Howards, Christy Towery, Main Street Jewelers, Lonnie Robinson, Human Bean Coffee, Turquoise and Glitter, Pin Zzebra Chely’s Restaurant, The Ledge, Police Coffee, High End Tattoo, Deb Hunter, American Made Enterprises, Harbor Links, Cherish K9, Hoosegow Auto Works, 911 Store, Hot Paws, and Studio 37.