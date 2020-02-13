Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds intended for traffic safety, according to a news release.
Grants, to be utilized for increased traffic enforcement, total $21,500 for 2019-20. Areas of focus include distracted driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), occupant protection (safety belts), pedestrian safety, and speed enforcement during specified events. The grant funds will provide high-visibility DUII enforcement from Aug. 16 – Sept. 3 through Labor Day weekend. Additional high-visibility campaigns focusing on safety belt use for vehicle occupants are taking place Feb. 3-16, May 18-31, and Aug. 24-Sept. 6.
Funds provided additional high-visibility enforcement during the Super Bowl, which resulted in multiple traffic stops, one citation, and six warnings.