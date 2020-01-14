Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), has awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds intended for traffic safety, according to a news release.
Grants, to be utilized for increased traffic enforcement, total $21,500 for 2019-20. Areas of focus include distracted driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), occupant protection (safety belts), pedestrian safety, and speed enforcement during specified events. The grant funds will provide high-visibility DUII enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, and from Aug. 16 – Sept. 3 through labor Day weekend. Additional high-visibility campaigns focusing on safety belt use for vehicle occupants will take place Feb. 3-16, May 18-31, and Aug. 24-Sept. 6.
Grant funds were also delegated for additional enforcement and presence during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, which resulted in 15 traffic stops and one arrest for DUII, 13 warnings, and one citation for Driving While Suspended.