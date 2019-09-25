Candidates have begun filing for the next primary election on May 19, 2020. As of today, four candidates have filed for Klamath County positions with Sheriff Chris Kaber and Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot aiming for reelection.
Kaber has a challenger for the post of sheriff in Daren Krag who is a corporal with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
A press release form Sheriff Kaber said, “Sheriff Chris Kaber looks forward to meeting with as many groups as possible in the next year to outline past improvements, how the Sheriff’s Office is currently operating, and discuss with the community future goals for providing public safety services throughout Klamath County.”
The last day to register to vote is April 28, 2020 and ballots will be mailed April 29.
Running for Commissioner Donny Boyd’s seat is Kassandra Harding who works at Jeld-Wen in Chiloquin. Harding is a transgender woman who ran for a seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Education in May of 2019 but lost with 42% of the vote.
The seat of county surveyor is also open, although no one has filed for that position yet.
State positions
Greg Walden’s U.S. Representative 2nd district seat is open representing Klamath and Lake counties, among other southern and eastern Oregon counties. So far John Holm of Medford and Raz Mason of The Dalles, both Democrats, have filed for this position. Walden has not yet filed.
Candidates can also file to run for a state senate seat for the 28th district representing Klamath and Lake counties, yet no one has filed at this time.
Vikki Breese-Iverson is running for reelection for the state representative seat for the 56th district that represents northern Klamath County. No one has filed so far for the state representative 55th district position yet, including incumbent E. Werner Reschke. Reschke represents the city of Klamath Falls and the southern portion of the county.
While Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden haven’t yet filed for reelection to the U.S. Senate, Paul J Romero Jr. of Roseburg has filed for the position.
The first day for candidates to file was Sept. 12 and the last day is March 10, 2020.