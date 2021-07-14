When it became obvious that the 2020 journal “Far Corners: Seldom Seen Places in the Land of the Lakes” was going to sell out, members of the Shaw Historical Library board of governors made two decisions.
One was to order reprints of “Far Corners.” The other was to again gather more stories about remote, often forgotten communities for “Far Corners 2: More Seldom Seen Places in the Land of the Lakes.” the newly released 2021 Shaw Historical Library Journal.
“This year’s issue is a continuation of these stories,” wrote Bill Johnson, the Journal’s co-editor in the introduction, referring to the demand for the 2020 version.
Johnson is among the 16 authors who contributed stories from “the Land of the Lakes,” a region that includes the Klamath Basin, Lake County, northeastern California and northwestern Nevada. Topics range from the two Tule Lakes (in California and Oregon), Christmas Valley and this year’s 40th anniversary of the Christmas Valley Christmas Stamp, Crater Lake National Park’s pumice desert, Lake County’s railroad, as well as the Nevada towns of Gerlach and Empire.
Stories also include “Murder and Milkshakes” in the Eastern Oregon community of Fields, “Northern Klamath County Towns That Weren’t,” and “Louieville: Modoc County’s Mythical Town.”
Included, too, are stories about settlements and communities that were or, in some cases, exist with small populations, such as Merganser, Crane, Olene, Vya, and Klamath Hot Springs.
Among the in-depth stories is “Lake County Volcanic Features,” by John Moran, with several full color illustrations that provide insight into the region’s cataclysmic geology. Likewise, “Malin Labor Camp,” by Ryan Bartholomew, tells about the little-known camp that housed migrant farm workers before construction of the Newell Migrant Center.
Along with Bartholomew, Moran and Johnson, authors include the late Jack Bowden, Lawrence Powers, Stephen Mark, Sylvia Copeland, Marie Lee, John Driscoll, Ken Johnston, Larry Wagner, Danny Hawkes, John Griffin and Jana Kittredge. Several Larry Turner photos are featured in essay “Surprise Valley Reminisces.”
Marie Lee, a Lakeview author of several historical nonfiction books and director of the Lake County Museum, tells the story of Indian John and Maggie, Paiute Indians who lived in the Lakeview area.
“What John and Maggie saw and what they experienced would make an astounding record of Lake County history,” Lee notes.
Johnson and Jeremy Morris, the Shaw chair, note the goal of the “Far Corners” series is to provide information on places people may or may not have heard about or visited. In his introduction, Johnson refers to the original “Far Corners,” in which Larry Powers, an author and co-editor, wrote that “many small unincorporated communities thrive. A few have become famous as gateways to tourist attractions and events … some have persisted as stable communities without the benefit of an economic magnet, and other flourished for a brief time and disappeared.”
The Shaw Historical Library is located in the Library Resources Center at Oregon Institute of Technology. The library includes about 3,000 volumes of history-related books along with maps and other items. For more information visit the website at www.oit.edu/shaw, email shawlib@oit.edu, or call 541-885-1686.
Copies of “Far Corners 2” and reprints of “Far Corners” 2020 are available at the Klamath County Museum, Basin Book Trader, and Canvasback Books. The books are also available at the Lake County Museum in Lakeview. Cost for the 198-page “Far Corners 2” is $30 while the 2020 “Far Corners” is $20. For information contact Katie Cavendish at 541-885-0222 or katie.cavenish@oit.edu.