Students at Henley Middle School raised $300 for the Klamath Humane Society, motivated by a chance at making their science teacher Mark Nevala shave his well-known beard.
Following a month-long coin drive organized by the Henley Middle School Leadership Club, students met the $300 challenge issued by Nevala. They then watched as social studies teacher Rob Crebbin -- wearing a mask that made it hard to see – swiped at Nevala’s beard with clippers, during a recent school assembly.
The results, as expected, were entertaining. In the end, Nevala received a shave and a haircut, and afterwards jokingly donned a fake mustache and eyebrows to “keep himself warm.”