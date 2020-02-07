Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
2-09 Henley Shave

Henley Middle School social studies teacher Rob Crebbin uses clippers to shave science teacher Mark Nevala’s beard after students organized a coin drive and raised $300 for the Klamath Humane Society.

 Submitted photo

Students at Henley Middle School raised $300 for the Klamath Humane Society, motivated by a chance at making their science teacher Mark Nevala shave his well-known beard.

Following a month-long coin drive organized by the Henley Middle School Leadership Club, students met the $300 challenge issued by Nevala. They then watched as social studies teacher Rob Crebbin -- wearing a mask that made it hard to see – swiped at Nevala’s beard with clippers, during a recent school assembly.

The results, as expected, were entertaining. In the end, Nevala received a shave and a haircut, and afterwards jokingly donned a fake mustache and eyebrows to “keep himself warm.”

