“Throw Kindness Around Like Confetti,” is the sign that greets you, upon entry to Dena Morosin’s fourth-grade classroom at Shasta Elementary School. It is bright and busy, just like her students have been, as they set a goal in early December to collect 600 pairs of new socks, representing one pair for every Shasta student, to gift the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.
Morosin’s efforts in inspiring community service are legendary among the Shasta school family. Each of her 19 years of teaching, she’s encouraged her students to have big dreams and set big goals for community caring.
“The projects are contagious,” said Morosin. “Once the kids experience what it feels like to step up, to help, to have empathy, it is very powerful. Kindness, acceptance and diversity are just a few of the many things they learn through our projects.”
Classroom Champions
The sock drive was ignited by the students’ participation in Classroom Champions, a program where an Olympic athlete mentors the class, visiting them monthly via live video. Morosin’s class champion is Josh Prenot, of Berkeley, California, a world-record-holding, silver medalist swimmer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, who will compete again in 2020. Prenot encouraged the class to find a community service project that meant a lot to each of them.
Morosin’s class took Prenot’s recommendation seriously. A poster, created by the class and filled with ways to support home, school and community covers a wall of the classroom. Ideas ranging from helping elderly neighbors, to a stop bullying campaign, or playing nice with siblings, to picking up trash and supporting an animal shelter, were just a few of the options. The idea that stood out was asking the Gospel Mission what it needed most. The reply — lots of new socks!
The sock drive collection soared past the 600 it needed, reaching 1,000 pairs in the first week of the effort. Shasta’s Vice Principal, Ruben Paschal, saw the energy and spirit of the sock drive had momentum spreading like wildfire, so he decided to offer up a challenge, for an outrageous goal, to build on the fun and holiday cheer.
Double challenge
Paschal’s official challenge was that if the Shasta students doubled the 1,000 pairs of socks, to 2,000, before the holiday break Friday, he would let Morosin shave his head into a Mohawk-style haircut. This challenge was not enough of a commitment, however, for Shasta Principal Randy Rose, who, at a school assembly and without Paschal’s permission, made an additional stipulation — the Mohawk cut would need to also be spray painted — school mascot Shasta Scorpion — bright blue!
As the challenge week started, Paschal was confident his unrealistic goal would not be met. But as he watched hundreds more pairs of socks arrive daily, Paschal admitted he became nervous.
“I was very anxious that this might really happen,” said Paschal, laughingly. “Yet, as the sock count swelled, I was so proud of our kiddos. Each day I watched the spirit of giving alive in our students, and knew the huge role, they were fulfilling, in service to our community.”
Gaining momentum
With the new challenge in place, Shasta students, parents, boosters and even community partners, Ace Towing, SMART Reading, and Friends of the Children, pitched in to help Morosin’s class sail past the 2,000 mark with a total of 2,110 pairs of socks, beating both Paschal’s deadline, by a day, and exceeding his challenge.
Representatives from the Gospel Mission, came Thursday to accept the special gift of socks and honored the class, by telling them how much good they had done through their generosity. They stayed to watch as Paschal kept his promise to the class.
While Paschal trudged to the haircut chair, strategically placed front and center in Morosin’s classroom, the chanting students erupted, in giggles, as he asked them if anyone had a tissue for his tears.
Morosin and Rose joined forces for the creative cutting ceremony, while a standing-room-only crowd watched, along with Paschal’s barber and godson, Antonio Lujan. Lujan was on standby, in case the shave went sideways.
“Now that was crazy and so fun to watch,” said Lujan. “It is a little short for me to make any changes at this point,” he chuckled admiring the “new blue hairdo” on Paschal.
The best part
Official classroom, sock counter, fourth grader, Emily Glogowski, who dutifully, counted each day’s incoming contributions, was delighted with the sock drive success.
“The best part of this project, was knowing that we were helping others, not just ourselves,” said Glogowski. “Mr. Paschal shaving his head was fun inspiration!”
Morosin’s class proudly loaded boxes upon boxes of every kind and color of silly socks to sweat socks, in the Gospel Mission van. Paschal, admiring their effort while also anticipating how his blue Mohawk will look on his family’s holiday card, joked to the class of students, “Now you are all in detention!”