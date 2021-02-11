Livestock producers are witnessing the end of an era as Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in Cottonwood, Calif., — a legendary mainstay in the cattle industry for producers in locations throughout several western states — announced Feb. 2 that it will hold its last regular weekly sale this at 9 a.m. Feb. 12.
The Peek family, which owns the operation, stated in a press release that the shift away from regular weekly sales is “certainly not the end of Shasta Livestock’s involvement in livestock marketing.”
Western Video Market has become a bigger part of the business over the years, offering customers the option of attending and bidding in livestock auctions virtually.
“We will be turning our sole focus to our video and country sales, where we will continue to market cattle and sheep as the largest representative of Western Video Market,” the Peek family detailed in their statement.
Western Video Market will continue to be based in Cottonwood along with Shasta Livestock’s country and video sales. “Several internal changes are currently being made to improve the services offered in these divisions of our business,” the Peeks shared.
Shasta Livestock Auction Yard was founded in 1961 by Ellington Peek. He and his wife, Betty Peek, are still living and celebrated 70 years of marriage in November. Both are in their early 90s. Ellington is still active in the business, but his children have been at the helm of Shasta Livestock for many years. 2021 marks the company’s 60th year.
A press release announcing the discontinuation of weekly sales noted that the Peek family has been searching for a business model for the past 15 years, prior to the passing of Andy Peek, Ellington’s first son who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2008.
During a phone call the week of Feb. 2, Shasta Livestock co-owner and general manager Brad Peek said that he and his family “looked at other things” in the way of running the business going forward but “nothing fit.”
Todd Muller — who lives in Lake County and was president of the 2020 Lake County Round-Up — has been a rep for Shasta Livestock for many years and will stay on with the company following the upcoming changes.
Brad Peek said his father “was included every step of the way” in the decision to move away from regular weekly sales.
“It’s a sad deal for him, no doubt. This is his legacy,” Brad said.
The Branding Iron Restaurant in Cottonwood will close March 7 and the land and facilities “will eventually be put up for sale,” said the family.
For more information, call the Shasta Livestock Auction Yard office at 530-347-3793.