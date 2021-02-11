Livestock producers are witnessing the end of an era as Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in Cottonwood, Calif., — a legendary mainstay in the cattle industry for producers in locations throughout several western states — announced Feb. 2 that it will hold its last regular weekly sale this Friday, Feb. 12 beginning at 9 a.m.
Shasta Livestock Auction Yard, Inc. was founded in 1961 by Ellington Peek. He and his wife, Betty Peek, are still living and celebrated 70 years of marriage in November of 2020. Both are in their early 90s. Ellington is still active in the business but his children have been at the helm of Shasta Livestock for many years. 2021 marks the company’s 60th year.
“We understand the legacy that our parents Ellington and Betty Peek brought to Cottonwood with the opening of Shasta Livestock. It is our family’s sincere goal to honor that legacy moving forward.”
The press release announcing the discontinuation of weekly sales noted that the Peek family has been searching for a future business model for the past 15 years, prior to the passing of Andy Peek, Ellington’s first son who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2008.
During a phone call the week of Feb. 2, Shasta Livestock Co-owner and general manager Brad Peek said that he and his family “looked at other things” in the way of running the business going forward — and adapting to market changes — but “nothing fit.”
“We have good management out back and in the office,” Brad said, explaining that the decision to shift course had nothing to do with staffing issues.
Todd Muller — who lives in Lake County and was president of the 2020 Lake County Round-Up — has been a rep for Shasta Livestock for many years and will stay on with the company following the upcoming changes, Brad assured, adding that Muller is one of the company’s “top reps.”
Brad said his father “was included every step of the way” in the decision to move away from regular weekly sales. “It’s a sad deal for him, no doubt. This is his legacy,” Brad conceded, but said the family agreed the change also makes the most sense for the future of Shasta Livestock.
The Peek family stated in the release that the shift away from regular weekly sales is “certainly not the end of Shasta Livestock’s involvement in livestock marketing.”
Western Video Market has become a bigger part of Shasta Livestock Auction Yard’s business over the years, offering customers the option of attending and bidding in livestock auctions virtually.
“We will be turning our sole focus to our video and country sales, where we will continue to market cattle and sheep as the largest representative of Western Video Market,” the Peek family detailed in their statement.
Western Video Market will continue to be based in Cottonwood along with Shasta Livestock’s country and video sales. “Several internal changes are currently being made to improve the services offered in these divisions of our business,” the Peeks shared.
The Branding Iron Restaurant in Cottonwood will close after Sunday, March 7 and the land and facilities “will eventually be put up for sale.”
Shasta Livestock’s recent press release concluded, “The entire Peek family sends our heartfelt gratitude to all of you that have made Shasta Livestock Auction Yard the success it has been for nearly 60 years. We have been blessed with wonderful employees, customers and a great community!”
For more information, call the Shasta Livestock Auction Yard office at 530-347-3793.