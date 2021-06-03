Shasta Community Health Center announced that it will give away a ticket to the Shasta District Fair for each person who receives their free COVID-19 vaccine at one of their health center locations between June 1-25.
The vaccine is free and available to all Shasta County residents, whether or not they are a patient of the health center. The vaccine is available to children ages 12 and older and adults.
Appointments can be made by visiting www.myturn.ca.gov and selecting one of their health center locations or by calling (833) 422-4255. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The Shasta District Fair runs from June 23-26. Tickets will be given out until June 25, one ticket per person, while supplies last.
Shasta Community Health Center vaccine locations include 1035 Placer Street, Redding; 2965 East Street, Anderson; and 4215 Front Street, Shasta Lake City.