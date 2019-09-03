At 10 years old, Allen Haugh’s grandfather gave him a gift that would ultimately change his life path moving forward.
He gave Haugh the gift of music.
“I was the last grandchild in a huge line and really wanted to play, and he gave me a saxophone that he got from his brother, who got it in World War II,” Haugh said.
“I thought, I’ll give this band thing a try,” Haugh said.
Haugh, 26, went on to find his passion in music first in fourth grade, and later as a drum major in his high school band. Now he wants to teach it to students so they can share the gift of music with the community.
Haugh is the new band director at Klamath Union High School this fall, and will also teach at Ponderosa Middle School, Conger, Mills and Pelican elementary schools.
Wide range
One of the things Haugh already loves most about his job, even as it’s beginning, is the ability to teach a wide range of students throughout the day.
“I’ve done the multiple school thing before,” Haugh said. “I was at three schools simultaneously, but they were 45 minutes apart from each other.
“The two minutes across town to Pelican … I’m not worried about it,” he added.
Haugh comes to Klamath Union during a year with much celebration surrounding the school, which will celebrates completion of five years of renovations in October with a ribbon-cutting event for the James Ivory Arts Center, and a full weekend of events.
New band uniforms are on order, as well, and anticipated to arrive sometime this fall.
“The kids are overjoyed about the opportunity to get in here,” he said, of the newly renovated band room. “The whole idea with this remodel is to keep pushing forward and to remake the image of KU.”
Haugh is originally from Sonora, California, with a fondness for Klamath Falls’ small town vibe and a desire to find his place in it.
“It really had a similar music community as Klamath,” Haugh said of his hometown, in between meetings last week. “That was one of the biggest things that really drew my wife (Liz) and I here.”
The couple moved from Lodi, California, where they’ve been living for a couple years, Haugh said. He taught music at Aspire Benjamin Holt College Preparatory Academy.
His wife, Liz Haugh, is also teaching at Klamath Union this fall. She’ll be teaching sophomore and junior English. She and her husband were both in band together in high school.
“We both grew up in the same town, same high school,” Allen Haugh said, “and getting back to that smaller, tighter knit community; seeing the band be part of that … it just seemed perfect. Everything just really lined up exactly what we were looking for.”
Being valued
Allen Haugh first attended a Klamath Union concert in 2018, so he said he was able to see how they played.
“I know how much a town like this values the band,” Allen Haugh said.
He’s very cognizant of small town perception and wanted to start out on the right foot.
“Music boils down so much to its original use, and that is entertainment,” Allen Haugh said.
“It is an art form and it’s beautiful for people to express themselves. But you know, at the end of the day, it was created as an entertainment form and being able to give students a way to provide for someone else. I think it’s so critical that students are proud of their ability to produce a product and their gift to people is this music.
“I think so often we hear young people accused of taking instead of giving back and it’s really, really cool to see kids invested in giving back,” he added.
His inspiration comes from his high school band director, Yvonne Denton, who gave him the opportunity to work at a local music camp his sophomore year of high school – a camp where he worked for 10 years total. She urged him to take risks and trusted him to do so.
“She was really the one who made me think I could do this with my life,” Allen Haugh said.
That’s what he hopes to do for his students this year.
“For me, it’s so student-driven,” Allen Haugh said. “I don’t really make a lot of decisions until I get to sit down with the kids, see what they both want and need.
“As much as I might love to do the F Suite from (Gustav) Holst, if they’ve done it already then they don’t need it, then there’s no reason for me to do it. But, I guess my grand design … is really to push pride in what the students do – pride in the band, pride in the school, and pride in themselves.”
“It’s part of this bigger picture that make town like this so special,” he added.
Vulnerable, yet safe
Allen Haugh is a big proponent of listening to students and wants his to be a classroom where they feel heard, and safe.
“Music, it’s an opportunity where students can feel really vulnerable and feel safe being vulnerable,” he said.
“Band culture is so important – making kids feel safe in my room, both physically and emotionally … and hopefully learn something at the same time.”
Haugh said he also loves working with band parents, siblings and anyone in the community passionate about music and young people.
“We don’t have an official booster club,” Haugh said.
“I would love to start one,” he added.