Police across the country are warning of recent rises of online sexual predators targeting teens and kids on social media platforms.
Sexual extortion schemes involving explicit underage pictures as well as prostitution rings and solicitations for illegal sex with minors are all lurking in the dark corners of the web and social media chat boxes.
In Oregon, police arrested William Michael Richard Richards, 45, on July 8 accusing him of trying to meet with a 15-year-old girl he approached online.
Richardson faces online sexual corruption charges, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. “Richardson was contacted and arrested after he agreed to meet with a 15 year old female for the purposes of having a sexual encounter,” police said in a statement.
The southern Oregon police department said more online predator cases are being referred to investigators by parents and watchdogs. In April, the FBI field office in Portland warned about online extortion scams targeting teen boys.
On the other coast, the Maryland State Police have issued a summer alert warning of online schemes involving the sexual extortion of minors.
The state police agency has received multiple reports of teens and kids being contacted on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media platforms.
Predators will use private chats to try to get closer with the teens and children — including trying to get or exchange provocative or sexually explicit photos.
If the targeted minor sends the photos, the predators will then demand money “typically in the form of gift card and prepaid credit card numbers.”
The blackmail victims are threatened that if they don’t transmit money or gift cards that the sexual images will be sent to their family, friends and social media followers.
MSP said many of those sexual extortion scams emanate from foreign countries which hinders prosecutions.
Police encourage parents to put computers in more public areas of their homes, monitor online histories on their kids devices, consider putting social media accounts in their names and controlling passwords. That approach does have to deal with teens' desires for independence and privacy from parents and other relatives.
The dominance of smart phones and social media platforms (including new ones geared toward teens) as well as online classes throughout the education system has kids on online significant amounts of time. That offers opportunities for scam artists and sexual predators.
Surveys and research by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force found 51% of kids don't report online sexual extortion attempts to their parents and another 60% knew the perpetrator. Only 13% of online extortion attempts are reported to police, according to the group.
ICAC also reports 1 in 6 teens and kids as young as nine report sending inappropriate or nude images online.
The Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona, which is also reporting a rise in extortion cases, said blackmailers will also obtain personal information on their targets and their families in order to give them more leverage.
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey also issued a public safety alert on June 28 cautioning against potential online extortionists, bullies and even kidnappers approaching kids online in hopes to getting compromising pictures.
Prosecutors and police remind parents to tell kids that persons online will misrepresent their ages, genders, where they are from and other details in order get closer to their marks.
Some of the online ‘sextortion’ rings can also have connections to prostitution and human trafficking rings. Others have been tied to teen suicides and suicide attempts.
Minnesota predators, Florida stings
Law enforcement agencies have combated predators via sting operations and setting up meets where arrests are made rather than nefarious rendezvous.
A six-day online dragnet conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida earlier this year resulted in 108 arrests including for prostitution and underage prostitution solicitation as well as sending explicit photos to a minor. One of the persons arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge was a retired judge from Illinois.
Last year, a substitute school teacher from Carver County, Minnesota pleaded guilty to sexual extortion charges involving 23 underage girls including some local students. Mitchell James Ottinger, 25, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison in April.
Another Minnesota man may have blackmailed more than 500 — or even 1,000 — underage girls online between 2015 and September 2020, according to the FBI. ICAC reports 25% of online sexual extortion victims are under the age of 13.
Yue Vang, 31 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to federal extortion charges and using social media aliases and posing as teenage girls and guys to get compromising photos out of minors online.
Vang would threaten to spread the photos online and could actually coerce other victims to contact new targets on his behalf, according to the FBI. According to federal prosecutors, Yang threatened one victims he would “ruin her life” unless she complied (including sending more sexually explicit pictures and videos).
His victims have been identified across the country including Ohio, Iowa, Arizona and Minnesota. Yang’s sentencing has not yet been scheduled and the FBI continues to search for potential victims.