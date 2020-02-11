ALTURAS – Kris Sexton has been named as the Acting Forest Supervisor on the Modoc National Forest for a 120-day detail, scheduled to run through April of this year, according to a news release.
Sexton comes to the Modoc National Forest from the Klamath National Forest, where she is the Deputy Forest Supervisor. Sexton grew up south of Seattle, Wash., where she served as a Young Adult Conservation Corp member in Mt. Rainier National Park when she was in high school.
“I realized right then that resource management on federal lands was my calling,” said Sexton. “I worked seasonally in recreation and timber on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Washington while I pursued my undergraduate degree in Forestry with the University of Idaho. My first permanent position with the Forest Service was with the Siuslaw National Forest working with presale and lay-out for their timber program.”
Since then Sexton has worked in California, Oregon and Colorado in timber, silviculture and, after returning to school at UC-Davis to study fisheries management. She spent eight years in Colorado in fisheries management and then four years on Pike National Forest, also in Colorado, as district ranger.
In 2013 Sexton headed back to Oregon, where she spent over four years as the Natural Resource Staff Officer on the Umpqua National Forest, with responsibility for timber and vegetation management, wildlife, fisheries, watershed, botany, range and planning. Then it was back to California to support the Klamath National Forest as the Deputy Forest Supervisor.
As Acting Modoc National Forest Supervisor, Sexton hopes to support the good work being accomplished in all program areas on the Modoc, including fuels management, range management and community engagement.
