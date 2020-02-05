The Klamath Falls City Council was presented with an update on a plan to upgrade the Spring Street Sewage Treatment Plant, which was originally built in 1958, at a work session on Monday evening.
The plant needs significant updates due to age, but also to meet new state regulations on water quality.
“We’ll be looking at phosphorus limits, we’ll be looking at some ammonia limits, on top of everything else. And unfortunately, we’re looking at something with the temperatures,” said Mark Willrett, Public Works Director.
Willrett walked the city councilors through a brief history of the problem and also provided an updated estimated cost for the project.
He said a few years ago the projected cost for construction was set to be between $37 and $63 million, and now the cost has been narrowed down to about $46 million. With added costs from a contract with a project managing team adding an extra $1.2 million.
“The all-in cost with this project right now is at about $50 million,” Willrett said.
Funding for the project is to come from loans from the State of Oregon, city funds, funds from the Energy Trust of Oregon, and through incremental ratepayer increases.
The upgrades include a new pump station, an improved headworks facility, an additional aeration basin, a new Biomag system, a new screw press, converting one digester to Waste Activated Sludge storage, and hydraulic improvements using existing facilities.
A detailed overview of the upgrades with a map is available on the City of Klamath Falls website.
Willrett pointed out that there are still problems that the city needs to solve. Namely, new temperature regulations may require the purchase and introduction of cooling towers at the plant. The plant may also need to find a way to store water through the winter.