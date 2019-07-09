Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

LAKEVIEW – Most of the Fremont-Winema National Forest offices will be closed Tuesday, July 9, due to a meeting, according to a news release.

The Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath, Bly and Paisley Ranger District offices will be closed.

The Forest Supervisor’s Office at the Lakeview Interagency Office and the Lakeview and Silver Lake Ranger District offices will remain open.

Forest products will not be available at the Forest Supervisor’s Office on Tuesday.

All offices, with the exception of Paisley, will be open Wednesday.

Tags