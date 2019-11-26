Gospel Mission ready to serve on Thanksgiving
A free Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Recovery Center, 1930 S. Sixth St.
Gospel Mission Executive director Ron Hicks said the meal will have all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. The mission will serve regular breakfast and dinner on Thanksgiving as well.
For more information about the mission, and how you can help or volunteer, call 541-882-4895 or visit kfallsmission.org.
American Legion to host Thanksgiving dinner
The American Legion Post 8 is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and families.
The Thanksgiving feast will be served from noon to 3 p.m. at the American Legion hall, 228 N. Eighth St. The dinner is free for all veterans and their families.
VFW to host Thanksgiving dinner for veterans
A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the VFW Post, 515 Klamath Ave., according to a news release. This event is open to all veterans, their families and guests and will be hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1383, along with the Klamath Falls Chapters of the Disabled American Veterans and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.